Thursday, November 5, 2020 – A renowned International lawyer has shared his thoughts about the surrender of lawyer Paul Gicheru to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Gicheru, who is the chairman of Export Processing Zones, surrendered to the Hague-based court on Monday.

The ICC had issued an arrest warrant against Gacheru about 5 years ago after accusing him of bribing and intimidating the witnesses who were supposed to testify against Deputy President William Ruto and radio presenter Joshua Arap Sang.

According to lawyer Joel Bosiek, who was Sang’s defence lawyer at ICC, the surrender of Gicheru will not affect the cases in any way.

“I can confidently say no amount of effort can resurrect the cases. It is nothing to worry about,” Bosiek told a local daily.

This is good news to Ruto and his followers since many Kenyans were worried that he may be arrested and incarcerated at The Hague if Gicheru links him to witness intimidation and bribery allegations.

