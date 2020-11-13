Friday, November 13, 2020 – Veteran KBC Radio presenter, Leonard Mambo Mbotela, is admitted in hospital and needs your help.

The Jee Huu Ni Ungwana host appealed to Kenyans to help him offset a hospital bill of Ksh1.1 million.

In a letter signed by Human Resource Manager, Stephen Mutavi, the Nairobi South Hospital stated that the journalist was admitted on October 29, 2020, at the facility.

Mutavi indicated that the medical bills that had been accumulated stood at Ksh1, 105,498.78, and had to be cleared.

“He is due for discharge on Friday 13th November 2020 as per the doctor’s recommendation to continue with homecare treatment,” reads the letter.

“Any assistance given towards offsetting this bill will be highly appreciated.”

The journalist’s career spans more than five decades, having joined Voice of Kenya (VoK), now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), in 1964.

The 79-year-old retired in the late ’90s but came back on air on both KBC TV and radio.

