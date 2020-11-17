Monday, November 16, 2020 – Veteran Kenyan cartoonist, Paul Kelemba, popularly known as Maddo, is mourning after losing his wife, Eunice Kelemba.

Kelemba eulogized his wife through his Facebook page and hailed her as a ‘central pillar in his life’

“I appreciate and thank you for your messages of comfort, love and encouragement in different forums.”

“Eunice- The Madness- has been a pillar in my life for 33 years, with three exciting kids, Chris, Wambui and Nanga.”

“The loss is painful but she will always be with us,’ Paul wrote.

Death is a pathway for all of us but it is always not easy losing your loved one especially those close to our hearts.

May she rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST