Sunday, November 15, 2020 – Veteran broadcaster, Leonard Mambo Mbotela, has been discharged from a Nairobi hospital after President Uhuru Kenyatta settled his Sh 1.1 million hospital bill.

Mbotela has been undergoing treatment at the Nairobi South Hospital.

In a statement from the hospital, released on Thursday by the Human Resource Manager Mutavi Stephen, Mbotela had recuperated and was to be discharged on Friday, November 13, as per the doctor’s recommendations

“He is due for discharge Friday, November 13, 2020, as per the doctor’s recommendations to continue with homecare treatment,” Mr Mutavi said

“The medical bills have accumulated to Ksh1,105,498.78 as of today and have to be cleared upon discharge. Any assistance given towards offsetting this bill will be highly appreciated.”Mr. Mutavi added.

On Thursday, the presenter, who rose to fame due to his “Jee huu ni ungwana” programme on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), said the disease has drained him financially and appealed for help in offsetting the hospital bill.

