Friday, 20 November 2020 – A little-known woman from Mombasa is transforming the lives of mentally ill people.

The philanthropic woman, who is identified Amina Abdalla, rescues mentally ill people from the streets of Mombasa and transforms their lives completely.

She houses them and gives them hope after rescuing them from the gutters.

See how the noble woman transformed the life of a mentally challenged man who was roaming in the streets of Mombasa.

Before.

After.

