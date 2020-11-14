Saturday, November 14, 2020 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, has come to the defence of embattled Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, over his high handedness, which has landed him in deep trouble.

Magoha has faced a barrage of attacks from a section of Kenyans after he publicly insulted a senior education official in Eldoret

But speaking on Saturday, Sossion said cartels have blown the incident out of proportion following CS Magoha’s tough stance on corruption in the ministry.

“The same cartels who fought and removed CS Amina Mohamed are taking advantage of a minor incident to remove Magoha because of his stance against corruption,” he said.

He said there was nothing wrong with the CS asking tough questions from his field officer who had failed in his duties.

“What really was the personal concern of Magoha at Langas Primary School? Proper hygiene and he was asking questions his field officer?” he posed.

“A minor thing is being blown out of proportion and cartels are taking advantage to have him out.”

He warned Kenyans to prepare for cases of examination cheating and full-blown cash embezzlement in the ministry should the cartels succeed in their attempts to elbow Magoha out of the ministry.

Sossion also hit out at Public Service Commission (PSC) for stripping of CS Magoha powers to carry out human resource functions at his ministry, saying it was tantamount to sacking the Cabinet Secretary.

“It is unheard of for a commission under another ministry to take powers from a CS in another ministry, an appointee of the President, it is wrong and bullying,” he told a local daily on phone.

The Nominated MP urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to come out and defend CS Magoha and give him more powers to deal with graft in the ministry.

“The president should not buy this nonsense from people scheming against Magoha because he has sealed all corruption loopholes used by cartels to embezzle public funds,” he added.

He urged the president to put the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) under CS Magoha for better service delivery in the education sector.

