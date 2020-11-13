Friday November 13, 2020 –The United Nations (UN) has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts in fighting coronavirus, a disease that has infected over 60 million people and killed over 1.3 million people across the globe.

Speaking in Nairobi on Friday, when he launched the United Nations Covid-19 Health Facility in Nairobi Hospital, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said Uhuru’s government has managed to control the disease which originated from China in November 2019.

Gutteres also sent condolences to Kenyans who have succumbed to the disease saying the global body is doing everything possible to contain the pandemic.

“Let me begin by conveying my condolences to the families of all those who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic — and expressing my full solidarity with the government and people of Kenya,” Guterres said.

“I thank President Kenyatta for being on the frontlines in this effort and offering a gracious contribution so that UN personnel and partners can stay and deliver with the assurance of receiving advanced care should they fall seriously ill,” Guterres added.

The UN boss said Nairobi holds a special place for the United Nations in Africa and the world.

The Kenyan DAILY POST