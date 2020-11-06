Friday, 6 November 2020 – A jilted husband accosted his wife and smashed her car after she reportedly dumped him for being abusive.

A lady shared photos on her Twitter page and revealed that it has been over two months since the woman left her husband but he keeps sending her threats and stalking her.

She was riding in the same car with the man’s estranged wife when he stalked her and smashed her vehicle before driving off.

“My friend decided to leave her abusive husband. It’s been over 2 months of intimidation and stalking.

“She even has a restraining order against him. Today at 13:15, he stalked her and smashed into her car while I was with her and he drove off, basically a hit and run.’’ She tweeted.

