Saturday, November 28, 2020 – Malaba residents are up in arms after a 27-year-old man was shot dead by a police officer for not wearing a mask.

Ezekiel Odera was shot by the trigger happy officer and rushed to hospital but died while he was being attended to.

Locals took to the streets demonstrating against what they termed as police brutality in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They lit bonfires and took off their masks in defiance, causing a major traffic snarl-up at the border town.

Teso North MP, Edward Oku Kaunya, condemned police brutality and called on the Inspector-General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to bring the perpetrator to book.

“I condemn with the strongest terms the incident that took place.”

“It is unfortunate that police officers can use firearms because a young man has not put on a mask. Action should be taken by the IG.”

“The officer must be arrested and arraigned in court,” Kaunya stated.

The MP reiterated that firearms were meant to be used to protect citizens rather than to scare them off.

“The public is demonstrating peacefully and the GSU should not be deployed to harm them.”

“They are expressing their rightful anger,” added Kaunya.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has also condemned the incident and appealed for calm as the police do investigations into the matter.

