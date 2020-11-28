Saturday, November 28, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party has suspended three members of the Nairobi County Assembly, for going against the party’s position on various issues, including voting to support Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in shooting down the county’s budget.

The three MCAs, Ann Thumbi, Silvia Museiya and Millicent Jagero, appeared before a disciplinary committee on Friday, at the party’s headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

They were accused of going against the party’s position on the Nairobi City County Appropriation Bill, 2020, where Governor Sonko refused to consent to the county’s Ksh37.5 billion budget.

The legislators are among those who voted in favour of the governor’s memorandum that rejected the budget against the party’s position.

The MCAs were also accused of undermining the Jubilee Party leadership at the national and county levels.

The disciplinary committee found the MCAs guilty of the charges and suspended them from the party for three months.

“The charged members are dewhipped in accordance with the Jubilee Party constitution and also from all the committees of the Nairobi City County Assembly in which they serve for a period of six months,” the committee’s chairperson Muchai Lumatete.

They were represented by Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Kipchumba Murkomen, who is a lawyer.

