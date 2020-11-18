Wednesday November 18, 2020 – The traditional National Identity cards will be rendered useless by next year.

This was announced by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, who noted that the current card used as a National Identification Document would cease operating next year.

While leading the commencement of issuance and distribution of Huduma Namba cards in Machakos County on Wednesday, the CS noted that National IDs would be replaced by Huduma Namba Cards.

Mucheru specifically revealed that the current ID card would become obsolete on December 12, 2021 after the nationwide rollout of the Huduma Namba.

During the launch of the first set of Huduma Nambas during 11th Mashujaa Day in Kisii, President Uhuru Kenyatta had revealed that the cards would be issued by December 1, 2020.

The Huduma Namba is expected to aggregate the numerous information sets that are needed to get various government services ranging from NHIF, NSSF, birth details, driving license, KRA information, among others.

Three types of the National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS) cards popularly known as Huduma Namba Cards will be issued to various groups of people.

Children below the age of 18 will receive the Minors Huduma Namba Card. Newborns will be required to be registered within 90 days after they are born.

The minors will only receive the cards upon attaining 6 years and use it to enroll in school.

Huduma Namba Card will be issued to Kenyans above the age of 18 while the third will be issued to non-citizen adults, who will get the Foreign Nationals Huduma Namba Card.

The Kenyan DAILY POST