Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Ambassador Catherine Mwangi, declared her net worth during vetting by the National Assembly and it is hard to believe.

Catherine shocked Members of the National Assembly’s Defence and Foreign Relations Committee that she is worth only Ksh50 million.

This is even as the Kenyatta family, in which Catherine hails from, is touted to be one of the richest in the country.

Uhuru nominated Ambassador Mwangi as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Pretoria, South Africa.

Catherine is the current Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

She served as Kenya’s Ambassador to Ireland from 2007 to 2014 and became the first envoy to Ireland.

The ambassador, who is a sister to Nominated Senator Beth Mugo, lost her son Mbugua Mwangi and his fiancee Rosemary Wahito during the 2013 terrorist attack at Westgate Mall in Nairobi.

