Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted his Deputy William Ruto for opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The DP has maintained that he will oppose the BBI if it fails to address problems facing common Mwananchi.

Speaking in Naivasha on Monday when he met over 300 lawmakers supporting BBI, Uhuru accused Ruto of spreading falsehoods about the process and its expected outcomes.

Uhuru revealed that Ruto is a hypocrite for opposing the report since he was initially involved in the handshake talks.

The President also revealed that Ruto was invited to Harambee House for the March 9, 2018 handshake but declined to make an appearance.

The DP has insisted on the need for divergent views to be incorporated into the BBI report.

This, he says, will lead to an uncontested referendum.

“We want to move this country forward together. Leaders must therefore avoid engaging in any acts that may interfere with our social fabric,” Ruto said in a meeting with Kamba delegates at his Karen residence on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST