Friday, November 20, 2020 – Renowned Kenyan economist, David Ndii, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, insisting that there is nothing to smile about in his government after being in power for 8 years.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist and anti-corruption crusader, argued that the presidency was “too big” for the head of state and he should have been a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) or a chief in his rural village of Gatundu.

Ndii made the comments when responding to Information, Communications, and Technology Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru’s announcement that no government service will be given without the Huduma Namba card from December 2021,

Ndii said Uhuru had “no mental bandwidth” for big national issues.

“Cabro pavements, ID cards, this jamaa should have been a councillor or a chief.

“No mental bandwidth for the big national issues.

“No surprise that his legacy is 7 Trillion debt and white elephants,” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.

