Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned a State House staffer who succumbed to COVID- 19 on Wednesday.

A statement from State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, said Eustace Nyaga Rewa, succumbed after a short illness.

Uhuru, in his condolence message, described Nyaga as a devoted public servant who worked tirelessly to ensure everything is okay at the Office of the President.

“The President described him as a devoted and seasoned public servant whose service will be greatly missed,” Dena said.

Nyaga’s death comes just days after his family laid his mother, Agnes Ithima M’rewa, to rest on November 20.

At the same time, Uhuru also mourned the death of St John Ambulance CEO Albert Ruturi.

In his message of comfort to the family and staff of St John Ambulance, the President described the departed humanitarian worker as an exceptional leader whose service to the nation over the years helped save the lives of many Kenyans.

