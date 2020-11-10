Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged politicians to stop early campaigns and focus on development.

Speaking while opening the cargo transit shed linking the Embakasi Inland Container Depot to other countries, on Tuesday, Uhuru said politicians should stop early campaigns because they are inciting Kenyans.

Uhuru said Kenyans want development and not ‘those noises’ from politicians.

“There is no need to go around making noise instead of bringing development to Kenyans,” Uhuru said.

“The people I am talking about know themselves. Let us facilitate our people and make their lives easier, not complicated,” Uhuru added.

Though he didn’t mention names, Deputy President William Ruto and his lieutenants, are among politicians going around the country campaigning for the 2022 presidential election.

The President was accompanied by CSs Ukur Yatani (Treasury), James Macharia (Transport), and Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohammed Badi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST