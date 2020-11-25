Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday lambasted Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, for attempting to reopen the 2007-08 post-election violence cases.

On Monday, Kinoti, who met victims of the bloody mayhem at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, vowed to reopen the cases and send all the perpetrators to jail.

Uhuru together with his deputy, William Ruto, were among six Kenyans who were indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), but their cases were terminated due to lack of evidence.

Speaking at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), on Wednesday when he launched the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection exercise, Uhuru admitted that he learned of Kinoti’s move in the media.

The President urged the top detective to stop the shenanigans of reviving the cases, saying Kenyans have moved on and he cannot allow him to “open the wounds again “

“That is why I’m saying, those who want to open old wounds should not think they are joking.

“I cannot accept that to happen. You don’t think before you talk, you don’t think before you act,” Uhuru stated in an apparent reference to Kinoti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST