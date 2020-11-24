Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have moved to the Supreme Court seeking clarity of the whole Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) issue.

Two county assemblies from Ruto’s stronghold have filed petitions at the apex court, seeking answers on the infamous ‘BBI reggae’.

In a press statement, Kericho County Assembly and the Nandi County Assembly speakers jointly filed a request for an advisory opinion at the Supreme Court, requesting its advice on how to consider and process a bill to amend the Constitution of Kenya, undertaken through a popular initiative.

The assemblies sought clarification on three questions relating to approval of a Constitutional Amendment Bill by the county assemblies and by Parliament as well as those relating to requirements for a national referendum.

County Speakers Dominic Rono (Kericho) and Joshua Kiptoo (Nandi) also sought clarity on the voting threshold required for the bill in regards to whether it requires as a simple majority of MCAs voting, more than half of all legislators, or by a supermajority of at least two-thirds.

The assemblies also sought to get clarity on the approval of the amendment bill by Parliament.

The county legislators further asked the Supreme Court to offer guidance on critical questions that relate to the holding of the referendum.

The two assemblies represent the perceived strongholds of Deputy President William Ruto, who had voiced reservations on the proposals made in the BBI report.

Earlier on Monday, ODM leader Raila Odinga announced that the referendum drive was back on track after meeting a section of leaders from the Mt. Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST