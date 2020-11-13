Friday, November 13, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued Education CS George Magoha with a 14 days deadline to announce the 2021 academic calendar.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address yesterday, Uhuru stated that the Ministry, led by CS George Magoha, should lay out a calendar, bearing in mind that learning for other classes was expected to resume in January 2021.

For Class 8, Form 4 and Grade 4 students, the president stated that they are being closely monitored to ensure that they are safe in schools.

“The gradual and phased reopening of schools that began with the examination classes is being carefully monitored at all levels so as to ensure that our young Kenyans are safe and secure as they continue preparing for their national examinations,” the president stated.

He assured the Parliament sitting that the journey to replace the 8.4.4 system with the new fit-for-purpose curricula was well underway, and refinements were being undertaken in the course of implementation.

The president also revealed that his Government would deploy a huge chunk of the money towards the construction of at least 12,500 new classrooms and related school facilities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST