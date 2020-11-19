Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Uasin Gishu County Director of Education, Gitonga Mbaka, who was early this month insulted by Education CS George Magoha, finally recorded a statement with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

According to sources, Mbaka was grilled by EACC for two good hours as detectives tried to find something from him that could implicate Magoha.

The county director told the media that he had asked the EACC officers to head to Langas Primary School and establish its hygienic standards.

“I insisted to the EACC officers that we had to go to the Langas Primary and see the school.”

“They were surprised to find out from the teachers that nothing had been done at the school regarding cleanliness since the day the CS left and yet it was still in a superb condition,” he stated.

Mbaka added that various headteachers in the region had been visiting the school for benchmarking.

On his part, EACC regional boss, Japheth Baithalu, declined to comment more on the matter saying that it was an issue under investigation.

Magoha was captured reprimanding Mbaka, the grey-haired senior citizen, before dismissing him after the media showed up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST