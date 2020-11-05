Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has passionately appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the enforcement of Covid-19 compliance measures.

Speaking in an interview, Mutua observed that entertainment joints, especially bars, were not observing the social distancing measures introduced by the president as the owners were in cahoots with security forces.

He claimed that police officers were facilitating bars to operate past the set hours upon receiving bribes.

“The officers have even set up Pay Bill accounts for bar owners to pay the bribes.

“If the police are not able to enforce the measures let the president roll out the military.”

“Let the military go bar to bar and shut them down,” he stated.

According to Article 241 (3), the President can deploy KDF to restore peace in any part of Kenya affected by unrest or instability only with the approval of the National Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST