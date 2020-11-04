Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may lockdown the country over the soaring of Covid-19 cases which are getting out of hand.

This is after doctors called on him to do the right thing by shutting down the economy in order to save Kenyans from the deadly pandemic.

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) laid out its demands ahead of a crisis meeting that has been scheduled by President Uhuru Kenyatta today.

In a statement, the association indicated that there had been a sharp spike in the rise of Covid-19 cases, insisting that the Government should consider cessation of movement in and out of counties.

“That the Government reinstitutes strict restrictions on movement within counties that are experiencing a spike in infections,” reads a part of the statement.

The association stated that the gains made in order to mitigate the effects of the pandemic were quickly being reversed during these high-contact gatherings.

“There is a notable increase in patients presenting with more severe clinical symptoms, with a significant increase in the proportion of patients requiring oxygen support and critical care,” reads an excerpt from the statement.

The association also recommended that the Government bans all large gatherings including political rallies for a period of not less than 30 days.

They also lamented that some bars, restaurants, and clubs were operating in total disregard of the safety guidelines.

KMA also advocated for the Government to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures in schools by linking them to healthcare service.

“That the county governments improve access to COVID-19 testing and equip health facilities to accommodate and care for COVID-19 patients, particularly those in need of critical care,” adds the Association.

On the Associations demands, it requested the Government to hire more health workers to ensure every Kenyan had access to the highest attainable standard of healthcare.

“Provide adequate and quality personal protective equipment to all health workers and implement the compensation plan for health workers and pay salaries on time,” the statement reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST