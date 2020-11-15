Sunday, November 15, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday led Kenyans in mourning the death of Matungu MP, Justus Murunga, who died on Saturday after a short illness.

In his message of condolence to the family, relatives, friends and residents of Matungu Constituency, Uhuru eulogised Murunga as a ‘diligent and industrious servant of the people’

The president said the late MP dedicated his energy to improving the welfare of the residents of Matungu Constituency.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Hon Murunga’s family, relatives and the people of Matungu Constituency. My thoughts and prayers are with you,” Uhuru said.

Murunga, who belonged to the Tanga Tanga wing of Jubilee Party, developed breathing problems at his home and he was rushed to a hospital in Mumias where he died.

The Kenyan DAILY POST