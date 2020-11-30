Monday, November 30, 2020 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has termed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s seven-year rule as dismissal, accusing the Head of State of failing Kenyans terribly.

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku on Sunday, Junet, who is a close ally of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, said Uhuru is a failure.

“That is the worst run government ever in Kenya and it will remain so, in my opinion… the first two years it’s like they didn’t know what was happening in the country & some other characters took advantage of that including the Deputy President,” Junet, who is also ODM’s Director of Elections said.

The vocal MP revealed how the Jubilee government has been the worst run government in the history of Kenya saying the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will help Kenyans avoid electing such a government in the future.

