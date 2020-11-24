Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has revealed the main reason why the state, through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), is reviving the 2007-08 post-election violence cases.

On Monday, DCI boss, George Kinoti, pledged to prepare a watertight case against the 2007/08 Post-Election Violence(PEV) perpetrators after receiving statements from some of the victims, at the DCI Headquarters.

The country’s top detective said police have already collected 118 cases from witnesses and complainants which included 48 cases of forceful displacement of people

Commenting about the shock move, Mwangi, who was awarded an international photography prize over how he covered the 2007-08 post-election violence, said this was a scheme to incite Kkiyus against Ruto to make them support Uhuru and Raila’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Ruto has a cult following in the Mt Kenya region and according to Mwangi, they want to portray him as a murderer so that the vote-rich region can endorse the BBI.

“Ruto’s Rift Valley is likely to get false flag attacks. The same way Raila was blamed for the terrorist attacks in Mpeketoni, Ruto will be blamed for any Kikuyu killed in the Rift Valley.

“Raila was the monster and now Uhuru Raila must make Ruto the monster to sell BBI to Kikuyus,” Mwangi said.

