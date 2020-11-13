Friday, November 13, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has termed Nairobi Metropolitan Service, under the leadership of Major General Mohamed Badi, as an illegal outfit.

He told senators that he was hoodwinked by President Uhuru Kenyatta into ceding his powers, to an amorphous and illegal outfit, in the name of Nairobi Metropolitan Service.

However, he revealed that he has since initiated a process to terminate the Deed of Transfer that saw him hand over some powers to NMS Director-General Badi, without even knowing.

”The illegal outfit has over the last few months fashioned itself as a parallel County Government, not only bringing confusion in the execution of the Deed of Transfer but in the actual delivery of services to Nairobians,” Sonko told senators.

Sonko’s powers have been clipped and now Badi runs the majority of the county affairs with the support of Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST