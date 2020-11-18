Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has accused the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of spying on him using drones.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Kibwana, who has lately been a vocal critic of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, expressed fear for his life, adding even his electronic gadgets were being tracked.

The second term governor, who has even gone ahead to declare his 2022 presidential bid, regretted that the country was sliding back to the dark days when police brutality, intimidation, and harassment were the order of the day.

“I am under close state surveillance. Drones hover over my official residence. Electronic gadgets in the house are compromised. As it was during Moi and NCEC, so it is now.

” I have repeatedly made this public and reported it to authorities. I will not be intimidated,” he said..

Kivutha‘s sentiments came hours after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, claimed that two drones have been spying on his home in Karen.

Murkomen is among those opposed to BBI.

