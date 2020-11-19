Thursday, November 19, 2020 – The High Court in Kenya has overruled President Uhuru Kenyatta over the closure of schools due to Covid-19.

In a ruling on Thursday, Justice James Makau ruled that it was illegal for President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the closure of schools in March this year, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that the directive was a violation of children’s right to education.

The judge ordered that all school children should resume face to face learning not later than 60 days from November 19, 2020.

The court also stated that it was wrong for the Education CS George Magoha, to make decisions without involving the National Education Board and respective County Education Boards.

This, the judge stated, was a violation of the Basic Education Act.

Further, the court banned community-based learning and said that it was illegal.

Magoha was sued by a parent, Joseph Enock Aura, before learning resumed for class 8, form 4 and grade 4.

He demanded schools to reopen, arguing that the indefinite closure of schools was affecting students.

The Ministry of Education has since released the school calendar in readiness for the resumption of learning on Monday, January 4, 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST