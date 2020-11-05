Thursday, November 5, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has dashed the hopes of Education CS George Magoha to reopen schools in mass amid the rising Covid-19 numbers.

This is after he ruled out Magoha’s plans to reopen schools soon.

In his address to the nation yesterday, Uhuru stated that students who had resumed classes (Grade 4, Class 8 and Form Four) would continue learning but under heightened Covid-19 measures.

He further directed that the rest of the students would resume learning in January 2021.

The president directed MPs to engage National Government Administration Officers, National Government Affirmative Action Fund, and Constituency Development Fund boards to make investments for additional handwashing points, masks for each child and ensure physical distancing in schools.

When schools reopen, Education CS George Magoha will have to contend with the reality that Kenyan schools are overcrowded.

The average number of the student population in Kenyan public primary and secondary schools is generally 40–59 students per class.

The social distancing rules will be hard to enforce in such an environment.

In secondary schools, the crowding will extend to dining halls and dormitories where students are usually left to themselves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST