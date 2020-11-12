Thursday, November 12, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today compared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to ‘Biblical Moses’, saying the document will end endemic corruption, mismanagement, and bad governance.

During the State of the Nation address on Thursday, Uhuru said every journey starts with a single step, taken in faith, at times against all odds.

“Like Moses in the Bible who sat at the top of Mt Nebo and saw the future that the people of Israel were about to cross into the Promised Land, I too have seen our future,” Uhuru said.

“That journey has commenced with the release of the Building Bridges Initiative report. More importantly, let us engage in positive discourse (on BBI) with a view to effecting far-reaching changes. Major changes are needed to our Constitution and other laws so as to lay the foundation for the prosperous future that we seek,” Uhuru added.

The father of the nation said as a people, we must seize this constitutional moment to ensure that we deliver to future generations of Kenyans the country that they deserve.

“(Former UN secretary-general) Kofi Annan aptly reminded us that, “The world is not ours to keep. We hold it in trust for future generations,” the Head of State said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST