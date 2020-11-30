Monday, November 30, 2020 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat has revealed the total number of signatures collected since the launch of the exercise on Tuesday last week.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Monday, co-chairs of the BBI secretariat, Dennis Waweru, and Junet Mohamed, said so far they have collected 1.5 million signatures.

The secretariat said it is expecting to collect at least 2 million signatures by the end of the day.

The signatures collected so far include those appended on the online app that was launched last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at KICC.

“This is a civic duty, not a political event. No citizen should be left behind,” Junet said.

The exercise is expected to end on Thursday this week.

“Latest, by Thursday we should be done,” Junet added.

Signatures and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020 are expected to be submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) on December 9 for verification.

