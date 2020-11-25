Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, is not among the guests invited to witness the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection exercise at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

According to the programme that is being shared on social media, only ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, are scheduled to address the event.

The programme states that President Uhuru and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will arrive at the venue at exactly 10.00 AM. They will be escorted by Nairobi County Commissioner James Kianda.

Raila and Uhuru will sign the BBI booklets before the former Prime Minister takes to the podium to make his address and invite President Kenyatta.

Uhuru will present the BBI booklets to the regional co-ordinators to officially launch the collection of signatures.

The BBI national secretariat hopes to collect at least 4 million signatures in as little time as possible.

Chiefs and assistant chiefs have been drafted into the plans to ensure this happens quickly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST