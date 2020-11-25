Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, seem to have given in to demands made by Deputy President, William Ruto, to have the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) amended, to cater for issues affecting common Mwananchi.

Though Uhuru and Raila have been bragging that the document will not be amended, The Kenyan DAILY POST is reliably informed that the document has been undergoing mutilation in Runda, Nairobi under the guidance of Siaya Senator, James Orengo, and lawyer Paul Mwangi.

Orengo and his team have amended the document to include issues that will benefit coffee, tea, milk and sugar cane farmers as DP Ruto has proposed.

Here are some of the amendments made to the BBI team in Runda, Nairobi.

