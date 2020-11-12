Thursday, November 12, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has banned a meeting set to be held on Friday by the County Assemblies Forum (CAF), at the Bomas of Kenya.

The CAF is an association of 2000 MCAs and the 47 county assembly speakers.

In a letter to CAF chairman, Wachira Ndegwa, the Interior Ministry explained that the meeting will not be held due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

“We note your request to be allowed to convene a Special Annual General Meeting on 13th November 2020 at the Bomas of Kenya,” part of the letter stated.

“However, due to a noticeable surge in COVID-19 infections, the resultant increase in the positivity rate and with respect to the reviewed protocols and guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic, your request to convene the Special Annual General Meeting has not been granted.” The letter added.

Among the issues, the MCAs were planning to discuss was the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The MCAs want the document to be amended to address some issues that were not captured in the initial report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST