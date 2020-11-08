Sunday, November 8, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s opposition to the Building Bridges Initiative report, exuding confidence that report will be adopted as it is.

Speaking during the burial of eminent constitutional lawyer Nzamba Kitonga in Mutito, Kitui, yesterday, Raila said those opposed to the BBI process to change the country’s governance structure were the same group that campaigned against changes to the Supreme law in 2010.

“The same people who told us then that the 2010 Constitution was bad are the same one going around telling people that the document was good and it didn’t need any amendments,” Raila said in an indirect reference to Deputy President William Ruto.

He dismissed calls to engage the groups with divergent views on the BBI report, saying some leaders were using blackmail instead of engaging objectively.

“In 2010, they told us the new Constitution had provisions which would legalise abortion, gay rights and that 20 per cent of the document needed polishing.”

“Why are they now opposed to the BBI efforts to amend the country’s laws?” asked Mr. Odinga.

He reiterated that the BBI process was not about who will be the President in 2022, but securing a better future for Kenyans.

Ruto and his allies have vowed to reject the BBI report unless it is amended.

The Kenyan DAILY POST