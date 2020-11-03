Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has accused the ‘deep state’ of trying to revive International Criminal Court (ICC) case facing Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after lawyer Paul Gicheru was arrested and detained by The Hague-based court on Monday over his involvement in tampering with witnesses in the case facing Ruto and former journalist Joshua Sang.

According to Ndindi Nyoro, this is a scheme by the ‘deep state’ to frustrate Ruto in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kiharu Legislator said the ‘deep state’ has been cornered and that is why they are trying to revive the cases to stop the DP from succeeding Uhuru in 2022.

“So the Deep State is cornered in the real politics and are now resorting to ICC.

“Bring it on charlatans. Kenya belongs to everyone. Not a few dynasties and their surrogates.

“Kwani tukichagua UhuRuto hatukujua wako na kesi?

“Why are they fearing to meet Ruto kwa uwanja wa Siasa?

“We are African and Africa is our Business,” Nyoro wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST