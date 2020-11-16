Types of Videos that Every Business can use to Grow

Promoting business through videos has become a significant trendsetter in digital marketing. It is all because of visual content that has created a powerful impact in the marketing field. Due to social media presence, a lot of online users have been watching videos very frequently In short, video marketing is the new mantra to achieve growth and success for any business presence online.

Today, when you search for videos on any platform, you will come across thousands of types of videos available. The more you search, the more lists of videos go on display. Actually, there are multiple types of videos that can be utilized for promoting business. So when you decide to promote your business through videos, you may get confused about choosing one type from them. Choosing only one kind of video will not be enough to promote your business as people ask for more content. Different types of videos will clock in more audience towards your business.

Here are the different categories of effective videos in running a successful marketing campaign for your business. With the help of these videos, you can convert your audience into potential customers.

Value-added Videos

It is very common that businesses try to focus only on their services in videos that they promote. But audiences actually want to watch a video that is both interesting and informative. Create a video that will inform viewers about your brand and services in a more entertaining way. Such as you can create a good story or infographic to inform your viewers about your services in a more creative manner. Present your brand services precisely in the videos through a story.

Product Description Videos

Generally, this category of videos is used by most of the marketing business. But giving a brief description of your product is not just enough while making such videos. You have to explain your product in detail and inform viewers about how your product will help them. These types of videos work as an awareness video about your product. Product description videos are going to convert your viewers into potential customers only if you perfectly present them. To do that, you have to keep such videos short and informative. InVideo.io will help you in creating impactful product description videos.

Demonstration videos

Once you are done with the theory, move on to the practical. Demo or how-to videos are the best way to educate your viewers about using the product actually. First of all, explain the functions or working of your product in detail. Give them a demo on how to use the product. Also, answer the questions which will be asked generally by the audience about the product. Ensure that your audiences feel familiar with your products that they will use them in the future.

Launching videos

Launching videos are trending nowadays on social media. Especially startups are using product or service launching videos in their marketing campaign. Such videos are used to inform and introduce viewers about the new product that is going to be launched soon, use InVideo to create an engaging introduction/launching video for your viewers. These videos create a great buzz among the viewers about your upcoming product. The running time of such videos should be between 2 to 5 minutes.

Promo videos

Promo videos are one of the most-watched videos on the social media platform as promo or teaser videos are short and entertaining, they keep the audience anticipated. Promo videos work best when you are going to host an event or webinar. These videos’ goal is to invite more and more viewers to the event while creating a buzz about it. Do include a call to action in your videos. The length of such videos should be upto 3-4 minutes.

Testimonial videos

Implementing testimonial videos for your business promotion will create a positive impact on your marketing campaign. Such videos are the feedback given by your customers after they use your product. Testimonial videos are a great way to gain trust from potential customers as people believe in reviews. Testimonial videos act as an excellent factor for increasing the sales of your product directly. Such videos bring more confidence to the new audience about your product.

Live videos

Live videos receive a good number of organic viewers on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. You can cover the broadcast of your business events such as a conference or product launches by going live on your social media page. Customers find it very personal when they can interact with you on this level, as this shows you care about their customers.

Podcasts

Podcasts are the talk shows which are preferred by people for a long time. Today podcast videos are watched mostly on YouTube and Facebook. Your subscribers will also love to watch your podcast videos when you broadcast them on these platforms. Podcasts can be long enough until they are engaging with the audience.

Company Vlogs

Vlogs are more creative videos which can prove to be fruitful for your brand marketing. The content that you share through video blogs is more engaging and entertaining. Vlogs are easy to create, and they help you to convey your information to the viewers in a more creative way. With the help of YouTube intro maker, you can produce some fantastic vlogs having attractive intros.

Community Relationship Videos

When you run a business, you need to develop a good relationship with your investors and customers. You can create videos that showcase your relationship with the community that you got connected with. Your potential customers will develop a sense of trust with your company when they watch these videos.

Customer-support Videos

Most of the businesses don’t focus on making such videos. But customer support videos are very much required for your customers when they use your product or services. This video should address all concerns or questions that your customers may have about your product or service. You can simply create this video using animation to keep it more attractive to watch.

Conclusion

You can always create a fantastic video library from these above video categories for your marketing campaign. Also, make sure that you keep your audience engaging with such amazing videos.