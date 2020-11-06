Friday, November 6, 2020 – A case involving President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has taken a new twist following a court ruling.

In the ruling, the court dismissed a request by the defendant to have the two leaders present their statements in the case.

In June, footage of the two leaders on a tour of Kenyatta Avenue Nairobi after celebrating Madaraka Day at State House went viral after it was leaked.

In his ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi dismissed the request by the defendant noting that it was baseless and frivolous.

He further stated that the court would not review the CCTV footage stating that it was unwarranted.

“The prosecution witnesses have not yet started testifying, and no evidence has been adduced before court, the defence can’t expect the court to view the evidence now, and decide whether the footage provided was the correct one or not.”

“It is not the duty of the court to decide which evidence should be given or not by the prosecution,” ruled the judge.

The footage, which was shared on June 2, showed Kenyatta alighting from a blue vehicle which appeared to be either a Probox or Sienta.

He alighted from the driver’s seat.

The President was wearing a white shirt and a mask. On the front passenger’s seat, ODM leader Raila Odinga alighted, wearing a green half jacket and a mask too.

Uhuru then appeared to be gesturing to Odinga before the two took a walk as the security personnel walked behind them.

Before that, the Head of State had also been spotted several times, driving himself around the streets of Nairobi.

