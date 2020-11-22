Sunday, November 22, 2020 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has demanded that Education CS George Magoha, raises a whopping Sh18 billion in the next one month or risk postponing the scheduled school reopening for all students slated for January 4.

Speaking to the media, TSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nancy Macharia, explained that the funds were vital as they sought to recruit more than 12,000 tutors.

The TSC boss revealed that the current 100% transition from Primary to Secondary School policy had created an additional shortage of 26,804 tutors.

“The commission’s target has not been met due to inadequate budgetary provision,” she stated.

According to Macharia, Sh17 billion would be used in the recruitment process, with Ksh1 billion allocated for training, sensitization, and induction of teachers.

At least 45,703 teachers have already gone through the newly launched teacher induction mentorship and coaching programme.

Nancy made it clear that without the requested funds, it would be next to impossible for teachers to operate under the January 4, reopening plan.

The CEO revealed that under the new social distancing rules, classes had shrunk and informed teachers that they could be facing double workload compared to what they were accustomed to.

A classroom in a typical public school holds an average of 60 pupils.

However, under the current Covid-19 stipulations by the Ministry of Education, each class will hold a maximum of 25 students.

This is expected to increase a teacher’s workload significantly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST