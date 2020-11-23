Monday, November 23, 2020 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed 59 teachers from service ahead of the January full resumption of learning.

This comes after the commission held virtual hearings for 177 cases that were pending since schools were ordered closed by the Government, back in March.

Out of the 59, 23 were new cases while 26 were reviews for various offences, with TSC adopting the virtual hearing back in August.

Among the offences that led to the teachers being dismissed include misappropriation of funds and other ordinary crimes.

The commission’s Director of Field Services, Mary Rotich, welcomed the introduction of the virtual hearing that helped clear a backlog of cases.

TSC is scheduled to hear 53 more cases to be conducted by the commissioners from Monday, November 23 to Friday, December 4.

From the hearing, only three teachers had their dismissal waivered and interdiction revoked while six saw their suspension upheld with eight others suspended.

Back in October, TSC deregistered 30 teachers from different schools in the country in a Gazette Notice released on Friday, October 23, 2020.

