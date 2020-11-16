Monday, November 16, 2020 – The National Intelligence Service (NIS) has issued a fierce warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief, Raila Odinga, over the ongoing debate about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report

Uhuru founded the BBI alongside ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in 2018, and the two are now trying to have it adopted by Kenyans through a referendum slated for next year.

According to NIS, only 19 percent of Kenyans support the BBI’s current suggestions.

This is contained in a study it has done and the information leaked to a local daily.

A source confided in a reporter and told him that the NIS has since alerted the president of the actual situation on the ground, even though he seems adamant and unwilling to stand down.

The Head of State and Raila are under pressure from a rival group of politicians, religious leaders and organizations to either amend the report or abandon the BBI completely.

But they have remained adamant, with Raila, after a meeting with Governors in Kisumu on Sunday, saying that those opposed to the BBI can take the opposite side and face off with them at the ballot.

“It is going to be a democratic process, we welcome those who have issues.”

“Let us meet on the field, let the people decide.”

“The people at a critical moment will make the right choice,” Raila said when he met Governors from Western Kenya.

