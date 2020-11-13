Friday, 13 November 2020 – Three rogue Kikuyu TV traders, who run a shop along Luthuli Avenue, have been charged in court after they allegedly assaulted two customers who refused to pay Sh 11,000 extra for a TV that they had already bought for Sh20, 000.

Daniel Kamau, Paul Wanyeki Nyambura and Paul Wanyeki Wangare, were arraigned on Wednesday before Makadara senior principal magistrate Merissa Opondo.

They are facing robbery with violence charges.

Rahab Muthoni, a police constable at Kamukunji Police Station, where the case was reported, told the court that on November 10, Daniel Ndungu and his brother Jospeh Njuguna went to buy a 43-inch TV at a shop on Luthuli Avenue.

They went to a shop that belongs to the 3 rogue Kikuyu traders and after bargaining, they agreed on Sh20, 000 and they paid via Mpesa.

After paying the money, they were told to add an extra Sh 11,000 or pick a smaller 23 inch TV.

Ndungu said that since they didn’t have the extra money that the traders were asking for, they demanded to be refunded the Sh 20,000 they had paid.

A confrontation ensued and the rogue traders started assaulting Ndungu and his brother, calling them thieves.

The traders alerted members of the public who joined them in the beating.

Ndungu and his brother were saved by patrol cops.

The victims are still admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital where they are receiving treatment after sustaining serious injuries.

Constable Muthoni urged the court to detain the suspects for four more days so that further investigations can be conducted.

“I am yet to collect the CCTV footage and if the respondents are released they might interfere with my investigations,” she said.

The magistrate ordered the suspects to be detained for four days after which they will be freed on a bond of sh 100,000 each.

The matter will be mentioned on November 18.

Here’s a photo of the rogue traders.

