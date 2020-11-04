Wednesday, November 7, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga on Tuesday urged residents of West Pokot to support constitutional changes proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative report.

Raila, while attending a fundraiser at the Dini Ya Roho Mafuta Pole Afrika in Sook, West Pokot, said the proposed changes will promote unity and resolve hiccups witnessed since the passage of the Constitution in 2010.

After attending the event, Raila like any other politician agreed to “meet the people” before boarding a chopper to Nairobi.

To his surprise, only a few people attended his rally and Jakom could be heard shouting BBI alone.

Here is the embarrassing video

Is this what baba flew to west pokot to do @ahmednasirlaw : oh my what a campaign! pic.twitter.com/MlfZXiytQe — omwanza ombati (@omwanza) November 3, 2020

