Thursday, 26 November 2020 – A video of a groom behaving as if he was at a funeral during his wedding has surfaced and sparked a lot of reactions among social media fanatics.

While his newly-wed wife and other guests were busy dancing and celebrating the special day, the groom put up a sad face like he was mourning.

Netizens have concluded that perhaps the man was forced to marry to please his parents and relatives.

Watch this video that will make your day.

