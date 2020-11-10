Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – The Building Bridges Initiative report is now in limbo, after former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, changed his mind on the document that he helped to midwife.

Speaking after meeting with leaders from pastoralist communities, Raila relaxed his stance and agreed to amend the report before it is subjected to people, as recommended by Deputy President William Ruto.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has also given an indication that more views could still be accommodated in the report, even after shutting that door earlier on.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament Building on Tuesday, Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to form another secretariat that will collect the emerging recommendations to the Building Bridges Initiative.

The senator, who is also Ruto’s ally, said presenting issues to ODM leader Raila Odinga, is not a guarantee that they will be featured in the final report.

“These groups, that have made their proposals to amend the BBI report, where do they take it?” Cherargei asked.

“In our opinion, we want to ask the President to move with speed and form a BBI secretariat team.”

“We do not want to be like an elitist forum. Presenting to the ODM leader does not meet the capacity in terms of handling these recommendations,” said Cherargei.

Cherargei said a structured BBI secretariat is needed to handle emerging issues from all sectors and classes of people in terms of their work.

He said that the amendment to the Constitution should involve all the people, and should not be politicised.

“I am happy that it has been reopened.”

“Some of the leaders even in Parliament had dared us that even a comma or a full stop will not be edited…now let us now have a structured secretariat and experts and also structured engagements,” he said.

