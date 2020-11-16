Monday, November 16, 2020 – Supreme Court Judge, Njoki Ndungu, is mourning following the death of her mother, Mama Victoria Mercy Nyaithiru.

Mama Nyaithiru died on Monday while undergoing chemotherapy in one of the leading hospitals in the United States.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent condolences to Nyathiru‘s family following the loss of their mother.

In his message of comfort to the family of Mama Nyaithiru, the President described the departed matriarch as a kind and hardworking woman who raised an outstanding family.

“Mama Victoria Nyaithiru was a God-fearing woman who believed that ultimately all good things are the result of a life of honesty, faith and hard work.”

The Head of State said the late Mama Nyaithiru’s importance to society and the country is reflected in her children’s contribution to Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

“She loved her family and was fiercely protective of her children, raising them on a value-based upbringing which is reflected in their successful lives.

“Certainly we can see the fruits of her keen parenting through her children some of whom are prominent leaders of our times,” the President said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST