Monday, November 16, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has announced the closure of the Kirinyaga County Assembly for 14 days after dozens of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

In a circular on Monday, Governor Waiguru said that the County headquarters will be temporarily closed to stop the spread of the disease that has paralysed operations in the area.

Waiguru directed County staffers that are affected to start working from home, adding that the County Executive Committee and Chief Officers will be required to develop plans that will ensure critical departmental functions are performed.

“Departments should contact virtual meetings and use electronic devices in the transmission of information and data as much as possible.”

“All officers must be reachable on phone especially during working hours and respond timely to communications on their emails,” Waiguru said.

The Governor said she will personally work from home for the next 14 days because she may have come into contact with staff who tested positive.

Meanwhile, Murang’a County Department of Health has advised the County Government to scale down operations following an increase in Covid-19 cases within the county.

