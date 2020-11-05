Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has urged Mt Kenya residents to support reforms under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying the Kikuyu nation will be the biggest beneficiary of proposed changes.

Speaking yesterday in Matuguta village in Githunguri sub-county where he opened a police post and chief’s office, Kibicho urged locals to vote for a new law that will protect their interest irrespective of who is in power.

According to him, new laws would save Mt Kenya residents from suffering violence in every election cycle.

“If implemented, the proposals will ensure systems work.”

“You will not have to worry about who becomes president,” said Kibicho.

The PS noted that BBI addresses gaps in revenue sharing as well as the profitability of tea, coffee and dairy sectors which are at the heart of the region’s residents.

MPs who accompanied Kibicho called on locals to rally behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s BBI agenda and the Jubilee administration’s development projects.

Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe said the region would benefit with additional 70 MP seats if BBI proposals sail through.

Political leaders in the vote-rich region are currently split, with those allied to Deputy President William Ruto insisting on consensus building on the BBI report.

