Friday, November 6, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s confidants have poured cold water on claims by Retired Major John Seii that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report was doctored before it was released to the public.

In an interview with one of FM stations on Thursday, Seii, who was a member of the taskforce said state operatives sneaked some proposals in the report that were not discussed by the BBI team.

Responding to the claims, Senate Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata has called Major Seii “a master of deception”

According to hon Kang’ata, any person can spend three minutes only to peruse that report and easily identify the additional headings. Kang’ata concludes that for someone to lie, sufficient knowledge is needed.

Kang’ata, who is also the Muranga senator, said that they are aware that there are some visitations being done by some individuals, especially those who don’t want the BBI report to succeed.

“These visitations are the ones bringing such dramas which are being witnessed from Major Seii,’ Kangata said on Friday.

Seii is said to have visited Deputy President William Ruto who is planning to oppose the BBI report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST