Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally spoken after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga said Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report will be passed without any amendment.

During a Naivasha retreat attended by over 300 lawmakers on Monday, Uhuru and Raila said there is no room for negotiation on BBI and it will be passed as it is.

Speaking after the declaration, Ruto mocked the two and said no one can unite Kenya using divisive ways, and that leaders need to find ways of accommodating divergent views.

“We should find a mechanism to bring together all divergent views on the Building Bridges Initiative report.

” It is possible for us to agree on the contentious issues therein so that we can move the country forward.

“We cannot unite Kenya through divisive tactics,” Ruto tweeted.

The DP and his coterie have sent indications that they might oppose the BBI report.

